7273 Ridgepoint Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

A gorgeous, well-kept home, built in 2016, located in Bridges of Las Colinas neighborhood. Coppell ISD.

2 Story 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath with Media room & Game room. The master suite in downstairs and 3 bedrooms in upstairs. Open floor plan, gourmet kitchen w granite counters, large island, breakfast nook, SS appliances, & Gas cooktop. Separate bonus workspace near the stairs with built-in desk cabinets. Tile and upgraded carpet flooring. Large backyard with a covered patio is perfect for kids and family gatherings. Appliances included: Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer. Equipped with whole house water softener and under sink RO drinking water system. Children park with water splash pad fountain.