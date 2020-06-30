All apartments in Irving
Irving, TX
7273 Ridgepoint Drive
Last updated June 29 2019 at 2:12 AM

7273 Ridgepoint Drive

7273 Ridgepoint Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7273 Ridgepoint Drive, Irving, TX 75063

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
A gorgeous, well-kept home, built in 2016, located in Bridges of Las Colinas neighborhood. Coppell ISD.
2 Story 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath with Media room & Game room. The master suite in downstairs and 3 bedrooms in upstairs. Open floor plan, gourmet kitchen w granite counters, large island, breakfast nook, SS appliances, & Gas cooktop. Separate bonus workspace near the stairs with built-in desk cabinets. Tile and upgraded carpet flooring. Large backyard with a covered patio is perfect for kids and family gatherings. Appliances included: Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer. Equipped with whole house water softener and under sink RO drinking water system. Children park with water splash pad fountain.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7273 Ridgepoint Drive have any available units?
7273 Ridgepoint Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 7273 Ridgepoint Drive have?
Some of 7273 Ridgepoint Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7273 Ridgepoint Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7273 Ridgepoint Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7273 Ridgepoint Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7273 Ridgepoint Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 7273 Ridgepoint Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7273 Ridgepoint Drive offers parking.
Does 7273 Ridgepoint Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7273 Ridgepoint Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7273 Ridgepoint Drive have a pool?
No, 7273 Ridgepoint Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7273 Ridgepoint Drive have accessible units?
No, 7273 Ridgepoint Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7273 Ridgepoint Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7273 Ridgepoint Drive has units with dishwashers.

