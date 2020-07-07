All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 727 Will Rice Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
727 Will Rice Avenue
Last updated April 7 2020 at 4:19 AM

727 Will Rice Avenue

727 Will Rice Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

727 Will Rice Boulevard, Irving, TX 75039

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
Stylish and well appointed Verona at Lake Carolyn townhome in Las Colinas! Fenced front yard with easy access to guest parking. Solid red oak hardwood flooring, 12ft ceilings on main level with a custom tile accent wall and covered patio. Master suite with travertine, soaking tub, spa shower and large walk in closet along with 2 other ensuite bedrooms. 4th floor roof terrace is perfect for entertaining. Kitchen with Miele, gas cooktop, soft close cabinets, granite and over sized island. Eco-hip efficiency, tankless water heater, 3-zone HVAC, low utility costs. Transferable warranty. Close to Music Factory, Water Street, Campion, DART and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 727 Will Rice Avenue have any available units?
727 Will Rice Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 727 Will Rice Avenue have?
Some of 727 Will Rice Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 727 Will Rice Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
727 Will Rice Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 727 Will Rice Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 727 Will Rice Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 727 Will Rice Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 727 Will Rice Avenue offers parking.
Does 727 Will Rice Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 727 Will Rice Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 727 Will Rice Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 727 Will Rice Avenue has a pool.
Does 727 Will Rice Avenue have accessible units?
No, 727 Will Rice Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 727 Will Rice Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 727 Will Rice Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Find a Sublet
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Cimarron
101 Cimarron Trl
Irving, TX 75063
Oxford Park
5342 Bond St
Irving, TX 75038
Jefferson Park
1127 Hidden Rdg
Irving, TX 75038
Newport Apartments
3466 N Belt Line Rd
Irving, TX 75062
Eagle Crest
4013 W Northgate Dr
Irving, TX 75062
Delante
1001 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Colinas Pointe
4300 Rainier St
Irving, TX 75062
Casa Valley Apartments
500 Santa Fe Trl
Irving, TX 75063

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas