727 Will Rice Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool guest parking hot tub

Stylish and well appointed Verona at Lake Carolyn townhome in Las Colinas! Fenced front yard with easy access to guest parking. Solid red oak hardwood flooring, 12ft ceilings on main level with a custom tile accent wall and covered patio. Master suite with travertine, soaking tub, spa shower and large walk in closet along with 2 other ensuite bedrooms. 4th floor roof terrace is perfect for entertaining. Kitchen with Miele, gas cooktop, soft close cabinets, granite and over sized island. Eco-hip efficiency, tankless water heater, 3-zone HVAC, low utility costs. Transferable warranty. Close to Music Factory, Water Street, Campion, DART and more.