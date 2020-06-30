7220 Ridgepoint Drive

Amenities

Fabulous 3 year old Single Family home in Las Colinas for Rent. Conveniently located, minutes from DFW Airport Couple of miles distance to Companies, shopping and restaurants. Couple of children parks and walking trails around water creek in the community. 4 Bedrooms, 4 Full Baths, Study, Family, Media, 2 Game areas. All bedrooms have walk-in closets plus shelves. Kitchen and bathrooms with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Refrigerator and Washer and Dryer Included. Hardwood floors in all living areas downstairs except bedrooms.