Last updated April 17 2019

7220 Ridgepoint Drive

Location

7220 Ridgepoint Drive, Irving, TX 75063

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fabulous 3 year old Single Family home in Las Colinas for Rent. Conveniently located, minutes from DFW Airport Couple of miles distance to Companies, shopping and restaurants. Couple of children parks and walking trails around water creek in the community. 4 Bedrooms, 4 Full Baths, Study, Family, Media, 2 Game areas. All bedrooms have walk-in closets plus shelves. Kitchen and bathrooms with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Refrigerator and Washer and Dryer Included. Hardwood floors in all living areas downstairs except bedrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7220 Ridgepoint Drive have any available units?
7220 Ridgepoint Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 7220 Ridgepoint Drive have?
Some of 7220 Ridgepoint Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7220 Ridgepoint Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7220 Ridgepoint Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7220 Ridgepoint Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7220 Ridgepoint Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 7220 Ridgepoint Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7220 Ridgepoint Drive offers parking.
Does 7220 Ridgepoint Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7220 Ridgepoint Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7220 Ridgepoint Drive have a pool?
No, 7220 Ridgepoint Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7220 Ridgepoint Drive have accessible units?
No, 7220 Ridgepoint Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7220 Ridgepoint Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7220 Ridgepoint Drive has units with dishwashers.

