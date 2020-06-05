All apartments in Irving
6744 Palo Duro

6744 Palo Duro Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6744 Palo Duro Drive, Irving, TX 75063

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
new construction
Gorgeous David Weekley rental home nestled in a peaceful neighborhood on a beautifully landscaped corner lot! Open floor plan & hardwood flooring throughout the first floor. Stunning gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, large center island, refrigerator, stainless steel appliances and gas cooktop. Spacious family room downstairs with two story ceilings. Master suite and spa-like master bath with dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower and custom walk-in closet. Great sized secondary bedrooms and secondary bath upstairs. Come see this wonderful rental home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6744 Palo Duro have any available units?
6744 Palo Duro doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 6744 Palo Duro have?
Some of 6744 Palo Duro's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6744 Palo Duro currently offering any rent specials?
6744 Palo Duro is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6744 Palo Duro pet-friendly?
No, 6744 Palo Duro is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 6744 Palo Duro offer parking?
Yes, 6744 Palo Duro offers parking.
Does 6744 Palo Duro have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6744 Palo Duro does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6744 Palo Duro have a pool?
No, 6744 Palo Duro does not have a pool.
Does 6744 Palo Duro have accessible units?
No, 6744 Palo Duro does not have accessible units.
Does 6744 Palo Duro have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6744 Palo Duro has units with dishwashers.

