6744 Palo Duro

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub new construction

Gorgeous David Weekley rental home nestled in a peaceful neighborhood on a beautifully landscaped corner lot! Open floor plan & hardwood flooring throughout the first floor. Stunning gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, large center island, refrigerator, stainless steel appliances and gas cooktop. Spacious family room downstairs with two story ceilings. Master suite and spa-like master bath with dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower and custom walk-in closet. Great sized secondary bedrooms and secondary bath upstairs. Come see this wonderful rental home today!