6726 Deleon Street

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage game room oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven Property Amenities game room parking garage

Home built by David Weekley well kept by single owner. With gorgeous curb appeal & professional landscaping. Hardwood floors, an open floor plan & vaulted ceilings in the LR. Has a center island, breakfast bar, granite counter tops, and SS appliances. Custom wood TV panel & entertainment cabinet in LR. A spacious master bdrm, with lovely master bath & California closet. Two additional bdrms are on the 2nd floor along with a loft-style den or game room. One of the larger lots with extended driveway. Great location providing easy access to major freeways and DFW Airport! A Must See!!