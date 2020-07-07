6726 Deleon Street

Amenities
Home built by David Weekley well kept by single owner. With gorgeous curb appeal & professional landscaping. Hardwood floors, an open floor plan & vaulted ceilings in the LR. Has a center island, breakfast bar, granite counter tops, and SS appliances. Custom wood TV panel & entertainment cabinet in LR. A spacious master bdrm, with lovely master bath & California closet. Two additional bdrms are on the 2nd floor along with a loft-style den or game room. One of the larger lots with extended driveway. Great location providing easy access to major freeways and DFW Airport! A Must See!!