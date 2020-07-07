All apartments in Irving
6726 Deleon Street
6726 Deleon Street

6726 Deleon Street · No Longer Available
Location

6726 Deleon Street, Irving, TX 75039

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
game room
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Home built by David Weekley well kept by single owner. With gorgeous curb appeal & professional landscaping. Hardwood floors, an open floor plan & vaulted ceilings in the LR. Has a center island, breakfast bar, granite counter tops, and SS appliances. Custom wood TV panel & entertainment cabinet in LR. A spacious master bdrm, with lovely master bath & California closet. Two additional bdrms are on the 2nd floor along with a loft-style den or game room. One of the larger lots with extended driveway. Great location providing easy access to major freeways and DFW Airport! A Must See!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6726 Deleon Street have any available units?
6726 Deleon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 6726 Deleon Street have?
Some of 6726 Deleon Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6726 Deleon Street currently offering any rent specials?
6726 Deleon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6726 Deleon Street pet-friendly?
No, 6726 Deleon Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 6726 Deleon Street offer parking?
Yes, 6726 Deleon Street offers parking.
Does 6726 Deleon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6726 Deleon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6726 Deleon Street have a pool?
No, 6726 Deleon Street does not have a pool.
Does 6726 Deleon Street have accessible units?
No, 6726 Deleon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6726 Deleon Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6726 Deleon Street has units with dishwashers.

