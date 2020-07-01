6723 Capistrano Street

Amenities
SOLAR energy enabled, WELL maintained two story EAST facing home +Nice open floor plan with 4 bedroom (2 DOWN and 2 UP), 4 bathrooms (2 DOWN and 2 UP), study, formal dining, game and media room in highly desired neighborhood in Las Colinas +Pristine kitchen with Gas cooktop, island and tons of granite counter space,SS appliance + Master Bath boasts walk-in closet, dual sinks, garden tub, and separate shower +Home includes with Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator and entire home water filtration system +Come see this beautiful home