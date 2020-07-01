All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 6723 Capistrano Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
6723 Capistrano Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

6723 Capistrano Street

6723 Capistrano Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6723 Capistrano Street, Irving, TX 75039

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
media room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
media room
SOLAR energy enabled, WELL maintained two story EAST facing home +Nice open floor plan with 4 bedroom (2 DOWN and 2 UP), 4 bathrooms (2 DOWN and 2 UP), study, formal dining, game and media room in highly desired neighborhood in Las Colinas +Pristine kitchen with Gas cooktop, island and tons of granite counter space,SS appliance + Master Bath boasts walk-in closet, dual sinks, garden tub, and separate shower +Home includes with Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator and entire home water filtration system +Come see this beautiful home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6723 Capistrano Street have any available units?
6723 Capistrano Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 6723 Capistrano Street have?
Some of 6723 Capistrano Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6723 Capistrano Street currently offering any rent specials?
6723 Capistrano Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6723 Capistrano Street pet-friendly?
No, 6723 Capistrano Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 6723 Capistrano Street offer parking?
Yes, 6723 Capistrano Street offers parking.
Does 6723 Capistrano Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6723 Capistrano Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6723 Capistrano Street have a pool?
No, 6723 Capistrano Street does not have a pool.
Does 6723 Capistrano Street have accessible units?
No, 6723 Capistrano Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6723 Capistrano Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6723 Capistrano Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Brandt
3950 North Story Road
Irving, TX 75038
Cielo Azul
1826 Esters Rd
Irving, TX 75061
The Crossings on Walnut Hill
2615 W Walnut Hill Ln
Irving, TX 75038
The Blvd
5353 Las Colinas Blvd
Irving, TX 75039
Ridgeview Place
3725 W Northgate Dr
Irving, TX 75062
AMLI at Escena
6401 Escena Blvd
Irving, TX 75039
Ladera Ranch
3303 Esters Rd
Irving, TX 75062
Silverton
3413 Country Club Dr W
Irving, TX 75038

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas