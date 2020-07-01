6723 Capistrano Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking walk in closets media room

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking media room

SOLAR energy enabled, WELL maintained two story EAST facing home +Nice open floor plan with 4 bedroom (2 DOWN and 2 UP), 4 bathrooms (2 DOWN and 2 UP), study, formal dining, game and media room in highly desired neighborhood in Las Colinas +Pristine kitchen with Gas cooktop, island and tons of granite counter space,SS appliance + Master Bath boasts walk-in closet, dual sinks, garden tub, and separate shower +Home includes with Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator and entire home water filtration system +Come see this beautiful home