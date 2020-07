Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

One year old upscale highland home for immediate lease. Coveted Coppell ISD.5 bdrms with attached 5 bath. Contemporary color scheme with custom drapes.Fridge,washer,dryer will convey with the lease. Large size media room for movie nights.Bright and open gameroom with built ins for multi purpose use.Two bdrms downstairs along with an office space.Convinient size yard.Close to highways and stores.Walking trails and many amenities to make life comfortable in Irving.No cats allowed.