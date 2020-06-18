6631 Via Positano

Amenities
Beautiful Tuscan style condo on the 4th floor, corner unit, located in Positano Condominiums building in highly sought after Las Colinas!! This stunning unit boasts 2 large bedrooms with dual vanity in the master bathroom and large walk-in closets. Enjoy great views from the two balconies, recently updated wood floors in living and dining, SS appliances, fireplace, gorgeous granite countertops, high ceilings!! This is a perfect layout for entertaining! Walking distance to great dining and shops! 2 assigned and covered parking spaces!!