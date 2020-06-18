6631 Via Positano

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking pool

Beautiful Tuscan style condo on the 4th floor, corner unit, located in Positano Condominiums building in highly sought after Las Colinas!! This stunning unit boasts 2 large bedrooms with dual vanity in the master bathroom and large walk-in closets. Enjoy great views from the two balconies, recently updated wood floors in living and dining, SS appliances, fireplace, gorgeous granite countertops, high ceilings!! This is a perfect layout for entertaining! Walking distance to great dining and shops! 2 assigned and covered parking spaces!!