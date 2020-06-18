All apartments in Irving
Last updated January 13 2020 at 11:23 PM

6631 Via Positano

6631 Via Positano · No Longer Available
Location

6631 Via Positano, Irving, TX 75039

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
Beautiful Tuscan style condo on the 4th floor, corner unit, located in Positano Condominiums building in highly sought after Las Colinas!! This stunning unit boasts 2 large bedrooms with dual vanity in the master bathroom and large walk-in closets. Enjoy great views from the two balconies, recently updated wood floors in living and dining, SS appliances, fireplace, gorgeous granite countertops, high ceilings!! This is a perfect layout for entertaining! Walking distance to great dining and shops! 2 assigned and covered parking spaces!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6631 Via Positano have any available units?
6631 Via Positano doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 6631 Via Positano have?
Some of 6631 Via Positano's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6631 Via Positano currently offering any rent specials?
6631 Via Positano is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6631 Via Positano pet-friendly?
No, 6631 Via Positano is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 6631 Via Positano offer parking?
Yes, 6631 Via Positano offers parking.
Does 6631 Via Positano have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6631 Via Positano does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6631 Via Positano have a pool?
Yes, 6631 Via Positano has a pool.
Does 6631 Via Positano have accessible units?
No, 6631 Via Positano does not have accessible units.
Does 6631 Via Positano have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6631 Via Positano has units with dishwashers.

