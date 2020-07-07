All apartments in Irving
644 Courtyard Lane
Last updated December 18 2019 at 11:18 PM

644 Courtyard Lane

644 Courtyard Ln · No Longer Available
Location

644 Courtyard Ln, Irving, TX 75039

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
new construction
Enjoy Urban Living in the Heart of Las Colinas Near the Microsoft, Baylor; and Medical City Campuses; Plus Every Shopping and Service are readily available. This Newly Built Luxury Mediterranean Home by Darling Homes has it ALL. High End Finishes; Open Views of the Greenbelt; Walking Trails Behind the Home; Private Yard with a Covered Patio; Balcony Porch off the Master Bedroom; High Ceilings; Silestone Counters; Stainless Appliances; Wood Flooring; and so much more. The Stucco Exterior and Red Tile Roof Make a Statement. Flexible Floorplan with a 2ND Master Bedroom on the First Floor; Price Includes Washer, Dryer, & Fridge. Also, a Furnished Option is available at an additional cost. HURRY - THIS WILL GO FAST.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 644 Courtyard Lane have any available units?
644 Courtyard Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 644 Courtyard Lane have?
Some of 644 Courtyard Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 644 Courtyard Lane currently offering any rent specials?
644 Courtyard Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 644 Courtyard Lane pet-friendly?
No, 644 Courtyard Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 644 Courtyard Lane offer parking?
No, 644 Courtyard Lane does not offer parking.
Does 644 Courtyard Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 644 Courtyard Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 644 Courtyard Lane have a pool?
No, 644 Courtyard Lane does not have a pool.
Does 644 Courtyard Lane have accessible units?
No, 644 Courtyard Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 644 Courtyard Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 644 Courtyard Lane has units with dishwashers.

