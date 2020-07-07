644 Courtyard Lane

Amenities

Enjoy Urban Living in the Heart of Las Colinas Near the Microsoft, Baylor; and Medical City Campuses; Plus Every Shopping and Service are readily available. This Newly Built Luxury Mediterranean Home by Darling Homes has it ALL. High End Finishes; Open Views of the Greenbelt; Walking Trails Behind the Home; Private Yard with a Covered Patio; Balcony Porch off the Master Bedroom; High Ceilings; Silestone Counters; Stainless Appliances; Wood Flooring; and so much more. The Stucco Exterior and Red Tile Roof Make a Statement. Flexible Floorplan with a 2ND Master Bedroom on the First Floor; Price Includes Washer, Dryer, & Fridge. Also, a Furnished Option is available at an additional cost. HURRY - THIS WILL GO FAST.