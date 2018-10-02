Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave oven walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

PRIDE OF OWNERSHIP SHOWS in this well maintained 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath La Villita Condo in Irving. Enjoy outdoors with multiple parks and walking trails.Floor-plan includes an additional bedroom & private full bath on the 1st floor. Flexible floor plan to fit any families needs with a guest bedroom and private bath on lower level and open concept living room and eat in kitchen. Enjoy the large bright kitchen complete with SS appliances, breakfast bar, island, built-in wine rack, pantry & more. Beautiful master suite with walk-in closet, dual sinks, separate shower & garden tub on 3rd floor. Great location with nearby shopping, dining & entertainment options.