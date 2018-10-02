All apartments in Irving
622 Arbol

Location

622 Arbol, Irving, TX 75039

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
bathtub
oven
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
oven
walk in closets
parking
garage
PRIDE OF OWNERSHIP SHOWS in this well maintained 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath La Villita Condo in Irving. Enjoy outdoors with multiple parks and walking trails.Floor-plan includes an additional bedroom & private full bath on the 1st floor. Flexible floor plan to fit any families needs with a guest bedroom and private bath on lower level and open concept living room and eat in kitchen. Enjoy the large bright kitchen complete with SS appliances, breakfast bar, island, built-in wine rack, pantry & more. Beautiful master suite with walk-in closet, dual sinks, separate shower & garden tub on 3rd floor. Great location with nearby shopping, dining & entertainment options.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 622 Arbol have any available units?
622 Arbol doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 622 Arbol have?
Some of 622 Arbol's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 622 Arbol currently offering any rent specials?
622 Arbol is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 622 Arbol pet-friendly?
No, 622 Arbol is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 622 Arbol offer parking?
Yes, 622 Arbol offers parking.
Does 622 Arbol have units with washers and dryers?
No, 622 Arbol does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 622 Arbol have a pool?
No, 622 Arbol does not have a pool.
Does 622 Arbol have accessible units?
No, 622 Arbol does not have accessible units.
Does 622 Arbol have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 622 Arbol has units with dishwashers.

