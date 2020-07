Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

THIS BEAUTIFULLY MANICURED HOME IS READY FOR FAMILY TIME OR ENTERTAINING! IT OFFERS 4 AMAZING BEDROOMS, 4 BEAUTIFUL BATHROOMS, 2 LARGE LIVING AREAS, AND A POOL! ANY RENTER WOULD BE AMAZED AT ALL THIS PROPERTY OFFERS! FROM THE BEAUTIFULLY MANICURED LAWN, SPACIOUS INTERIOR, AND ATTRACTIVE BACKYARD DESIGN YOU ARE SURE TO LOVE IT ALL! IT'S ALSO CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR FREEWAYS, SHOPPING, AND DINING! GET YOUR APPLICATIONS IN NOW, BECAUSE IT WON'T LAST LONG!