611 Fiesta Circle

611 Fiesta Circle · No Longer Available
Location

611 Fiesta Circle, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Fabulous exclusive Casitas at Valley Ranch Garden Home. Nice open floor plan. New Paint. Soaring vaulted ceilings. Fireplace. Master & secondary bedrooms downstairs. Huge upstairs living area for your library or 4th bedroom Ceramic tile & wood flooring throughout. Nice patio for your tea time to enjoy the Texas weather. Close to beautiful Valley Ranch canal, greenbelt & bike paths. Relax at the peaceful community pool. Coppell ISD schools. include front yard maintenance & security. Excellent location close to all major highways, shopping & local businesses. Move in ready. Gift Certificate Italian Dinner for two on your move in day. Lease buy option.
Garage entrance will be nicely clean.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

