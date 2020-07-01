611 Fiesta Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Fabulous exclusive Casitas at Valley Ranch Garden Home. Nice open floor plan. New Paint. Soaring vaulted ceilings. Fireplace. Master & secondary bedrooms downstairs. Huge upstairs living area for your library or 4th bedroom Ceramic tile & wood flooring throughout. Nice patio for your tea time to enjoy the Texas weather. Close to beautiful Valley Ranch canal, greenbelt & bike paths. Relax at the peaceful community pool. Coppell ISD schools. include front yard maintenance & security. Excellent location close to all major highways, shopping & local businesses. Move in ready. Gift Certificate Italian Dinner for two on your move in day. Lease buy option.

Garage entrance will be nicely clean.