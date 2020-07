Amenities

dishwasher garage oven refrigerator

Well maintained townhome features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths upstairs and 1 guest bathroom downstairs, spacious living room. All bedrooms are on the second floor. There is a school and a park behind the complex in this area. Parking both front and rear. These homes do not have yards, just a front lawn. Parking includes a one car garage plus on the street and behind the unit.



Tenant is responsible for landscaping and all utilities.