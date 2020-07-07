601 W Union Bower Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Opportunity to live in this desirable end unit townhome with 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths built in 2006. This home features, and large bedrooms and closets, and recently installed wood floors throughout. The spacious living room is bright and open. Garage has built-in custom shelving, for extra storage. Great central location Parking includes a one-car garage plus parking on the driveway and the curb in front of the unit. The refrigerator included. Walkable to the Lively youth center, pool, park, and trails.