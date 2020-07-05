600 Saint Croix Grn

Amenities

Located in a cul de sac in a quiet and private and safe HOA neighborhood with its own interior park and walking alleys. Easy access to orange line light rail access. Near Jefferson park with lake children playground. On top of the hills in Las Colinas. Walking distance to North Lake College. Large master bedroom with extra room for an office, nursery or second living room. 2 car garage. Beautiful yard.

No Pets Allowed



