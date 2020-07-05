All apartments in Irving
600 Saint Croix Grn
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:39 PM

600 Saint Croix Grn

600 Saint Croix Green · No Longer Available
Location

600 Saint Croix Green, Irving, TX 75038

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Beautiful house in quiet cul de sac - Property Id: 170977

Located in a cul de sac in a quiet and private and safe HOA neighborhood with its own interior park and walking alleys. Easy access to orange line light rail access. Near Jefferson park with lake children playground. On top of the hills in Las Colinas. Walking distance to North Lake College. Large master bedroom with extra room for an office, nursery or second living room. 2 car garage. Beautiful yard.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/170977
Property Id 170977

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5381892)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 Saint Croix Grn have any available units?
600 Saint Croix Grn doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 600 Saint Croix Grn have?
Some of 600 Saint Croix Grn's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 Saint Croix Grn currently offering any rent specials?
600 Saint Croix Grn is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 Saint Croix Grn pet-friendly?
No, 600 Saint Croix Grn is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 600 Saint Croix Grn offer parking?
Yes, 600 Saint Croix Grn offers parking.
Does 600 Saint Croix Grn have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 600 Saint Croix Grn offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 Saint Croix Grn have a pool?
No, 600 Saint Croix Grn does not have a pool.
Does 600 Saint Croix Grn have accessible units?
No, 600 Saint Croix Grn does not have accessible units.
Does 600 Saint Croix Grn have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 600 Saint Croix Grn has units with dishwashers.

