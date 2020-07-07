600 Park Place Court

Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace bbq/grill courtyard oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill garage

GREAT NEW LEASE OPPORTUNITY! Excellent neighborhood and location. 3 Bedroom 2 Baths. Large spacious Master Bedroom and bathroom. In a Cul De Sac with a private courtyard, also the home comes with a great grill already to go for the summer cookouts.



Must show the property and submit completed TAR App with all questions answered. No evictions or judgments, Earn 3 times the rent, copy of DL, Proof of Income, & last 2 years of taxes for self-employed. $40 app fee for all occupants over the age of 18. Verify schools and square footage.