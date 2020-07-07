All apartments in Irving
600 Park Place Court
600 Park Place Court

600 Park Place Court · No Longer Available
Location

600 Park Place Court, Irving, TX 75061

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
courtyard
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
GREAT NEW LEASE OPPORTUNITY! Excellent neighborhood and location. 3 Bedroom 2 Baths. Large spacious Master Bedroom and bathroom. In a Cul De Sac with a private courtyard, also the home comes with a great grill already to go for the summer cookouts.

Must show the property and submit completed TAR App with all questions answered. No evictions or judgments, Earn 3 times the rent, copy of DL, Proof of Income, & last 2 years of taxes for self-employed. $40 app fee for all occupants over the age of 18. Verify schools and square footage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 Park Place Court have any available units?
600 Park Place Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 600 Park Place Court have?
Some of 600 Park Place Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 Park Place Court currently offering any rent specials?
600 Park Place Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 Park Place Court pet-friendly?
No, 600 Park Place Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 600 Park Place Court offer parking?
Yes, 600 Park Place Court offers parking.
Does 600 Park Place Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 600 Park Place Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 Park Place Court have a pool?
No, 600 Park Place Court does not have a pool.
Does 600 Park Place Court have accessible units?
No, 600 Park Place Court does not have accessible units.
Does 600 Park Place Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 600 Park Place Court has units with dishwashers.

