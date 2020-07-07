573 W Royal Lane

Incredibly well upgraded superior quality Ashton Woods Townhome in the oh so elegant Avalon Square... Convenient location close to everything. Stunning living area with beautiful gas fireplace. Luxurious Master on the top floor. Elegant master bath. The oversized depth garage and oversized owner's suite are unique features that make this one special!!! Oversized TWO car garage with automatic opener. Now is your chance to live the good life! HURRY! This will go fast!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
