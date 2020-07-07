All apartments in Irving
573 W Royal Lane
573 W Royal Lane

573 West Royal Lane · No Longer Available
Location

573 West Royal Lane, Irving, TX 75039

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Incredibly well upgraded superior quality Ashton Woods Townhome in the oh so elegant Avalon Square... Convenient location close to everything. Stunning living area with beautiful gas fireplace. Luxurious Master on the top floor. Elegant master bath. The oversized depth garage and oversized owner's suite are unique features that make this one special!!! Oversized TWO car garage with automatic opener. Now is your chance to live the good life!
HURRY! This will go fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

