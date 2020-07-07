573 W Royal Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Incredibly well upgraded superior quality Ashton Woods Townhome in the oh so elegant Avalon Square... Convenient location close to everything. Stunning living area with beautiful gas fireplace. Luxurious Master on the top floor. Elegant master bath. The oversized depth garage and oversized owner's suite are unique features that make this one special!!! Oversized TWO car garage with automatic opener. Now is your chance to live the good life!

HURRY! This will go fast!