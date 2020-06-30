522 Via Amalfi

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Sprawling 4 bedroom 4.5 bathroom home featuring a loggia, 3-car attached garage, loft, 20 ft. soaring ceiling heights accented with exposed wood beams, and more this home redefines condo living. Plus with the expansive living space and exquisite details like a gourmet kitchen, spacious pantry, oversized free standing tub, just to name a few, this is a home you won't want to miss. Residents of the gated community of Positano can enjoy fantastic amenities like a sparkling pool, spa, grills, and a cabana featuring a fitness center.