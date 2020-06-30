All apartments in Irving
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

522 Via Amalfi

522 via Amalfi · No Longer Available
Location

522 via Amalfi, Irving, TX 75039

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Sprawling 4 bedroom 4.5 bathroom home featuring a loggia, 3-car attached garage, loft, 20 ft. soaring ceiling heights accented with exposed wood beams, and more this home redefines condo living. Plus with the expansive living space and exquisite details like a gourmet kitchen, spacious pantry, oversized free standing tub, just to name a few, this is a home you won't want to miss. Residents of the gated community of Positano can enjoy fantastic amenities like a sparkling pool, spa, grills, and a cabana featuring a fitness center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 522 Via Amalfi have any available units?
522 Via Amalfi doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 522 Via Amalfi have?
Some of 522 Via Amalfi's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 522 Via Amalfi currently offering any rent specials?
522 Via Amalfi is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 522 Via Amalfi pet-friendly?
No, 522 Via Amalfi is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 522 Via Amalfi offer parking?
Yes, 522 Via Amalfi offers parking.
Does 522 Via Amalfi have units with washers and dryers?
No, 522 Via Amalfi does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 522 Via Amalfi have a pool?
Yes, 522 Via Amalfi has a pool.
Does 522 Via Amalfi have accessible units?
No, 522 Via Amalfi does not have accessible units.
Does 522 Via Amalfi have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 522 Via Amalfi has units with dishwashers.

