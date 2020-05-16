All apartments in Irving
502 Las Cruces Drive

502 Las Cruces Drive · No Longer Available
Location

502 Las Cruces Drive, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Freshly updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom North facing home in Valley Ranch. Updates include fresh paint and new laminate wood flooring. Kitchen features granite counters, stainless appliances, a custom backsplash, and an attached dining area. Living room features 12 foot ceilings and a beautiful gas fireplace. Master bedroom features two closets and a spacious bathroom with separate tub and shower. Walking distance to highly rated Valley Ranch Elementary, and close to Coppell West Middle and Coppell High. Oversized garage was freshly painted. Just a short commute to DFW Airport and Downtown Dallas and near dining, shopping, and entertainment. New color smart thermostat and fridge, washer and dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 502 Las Cruces Drive have any available units?
502 Las Cruces Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 502 Las Cruces Drive have?
Some of 502 Las Cruces Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 502 Las Cruces Drive currently offering any rent specials?
502 Las Cruces Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 Las Cruces Drive pet-friendly?
No, 502 Las Cruces Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 502 Las Cruces Drive offer parking?
Yes, 502 Las Cruces Drive offers parking.
Does 502 Las Cruces Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 502 Las Cruces Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 Las Cruces Drive have a pool?
No, 502 Las Cruces Drive does not have a pool.
Does 502 Las Cruces Drive have accessible units?
No, 502 Las Cruces Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 502 Las Cruces Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 502 Las Cruces Drive has units with dishwashers.

