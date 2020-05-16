502 Las Cruces Drive

Amenities
Freshly updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom North facing home in Valley Ranch. Updates include fresh paint and new laminate wood flooring. Kitchen features granite counters, stainless appliances, a custom backsplash, and an attached dining area. Living room features 12 foot ceilings and a beautiful gas fireplace. Master bedroom features two closets and a spacious bathroom with separate tub and shower. Walking distance to highly rated Valley Ranch Elementary, and close to Coppell West Middle and Coppell High. Oversized garage was freshly painted. Just a short commute to DFW Airport and Downtown Dallas and near dining, shopping, and entertainment. New color smart thermostat and fridge, washer and dryer included.