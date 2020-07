Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly parking gym pool

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Well Designed with Generous Space in all Rooms! - Cute two bedroom (split) with two full bathrooms located in a guarded gated community. Full size washer/dryer connections. All kitchen appliances furnished. Lots of closet space. You get two patios, one off of the living room and one off of the master bedroom. Community also has a pool and a fitness center . You dont want to miss out on this one~



(RLNE3188700)