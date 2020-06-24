All apartments in Irving
4505 N O Connor Road
Last updated October 26 2019 at 10:49 PM

4505 N O Connor Road

4505 North O'connor Road · No Longer Available
Location

4505 North O'connor Road, Irving, TX 75062
Quail Run Condominiums

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
updated condo, located in the heart of Las Colinas, It has tons of closet storage, 2 -CAR ATTACHED GARAGE with shelves-storage. Replaced all new 2nd level windows. replaced 2 new AC units. 24 hour gated guarded community. Two pools. Work out room. Across from Four Seasons Resort an Club. Just minutes walk from grocery and restaurants. Updated Kitchen has stainless appliances, Granite counters and breakfast bar, Huge master bath. On Level 1 bedroom has private updated bath and huge Patio to enjoy the evening breeze.
Buyer to verify all information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

