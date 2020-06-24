4505 N O Connor Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

updated condo, located in the heart of Las Colinas, It has tons of closet storage, 2 -CAR ATTACHED GARAGE with shelves-storage. Replaced all new 2nd level windows. replaced 2 new AC units. 24 hour gated guarded community. Two pools. Work out room. Across from Four Seasons Resort an Club. Just minutes walk from grocery and restaurants. Updated Kitchen has stainless appliances, Granite counters and breakfast bar, Huge master bath. On Level 1 bedroom has private updated bath and huge Patio to enjoy the evening breeze.

Buyer to verify all information.