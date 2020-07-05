444 Lacebark Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Look & Lease Discount Off, do ask. New Floors. Recent New Frieze Carpet. New Refrigerator. Immaculate home with upgrades throughout! Open, bright floor plan with hardwood floors in main living areas & upgraded tile in kitchen, separate study, open floor plan, family room offers soaring ceilings. Stainless appl. & glass-panel kitchen cabinets. Large yard with bi-level deck, outdoor spkrs. Slate FP, wired for surround, 2' wood blinds. Computer area, game room & study. Desirable Valley Ranch home offers Impeccable drive up! Spacious secondary bedrooms and separate owner's retreat room. A Blessed Home for Blessed Family. Conveniently located to restaurants, shopping and major freeways. Washer & Dryer Negotiable.