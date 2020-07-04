All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 4429 Saint Andrews Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
4429 Saint Andrews Blvd
Last updated January 2 2020 at 7:45 AM

4429 Saint Andrews Blvd

4429 Saint Andrew's Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4429 Saint Andrew's Boulevard, Irving, TX 75038

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
media room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
media room
Exquisite Luxury Townhome nestled in Gated Commuity,Fairway Vista - Exquisite Luxury townhome nestled in gated community, Fairway Vista. One of only townhomes on market with a greenbelt and fountain view. This home is fully upgraded with built in wood cabinets with a desk including upstairs office. Warm neutral palate. Softly textured walls. Open concept kitchen great for entertaining. Built-in wine cooler, food warmer and breakfast bar. Plantations shutters throughout which completes this perfect home.
Prewired sound system & speakers. Two upstairs balconies and media room. Call or text Joanna 214-616-9377 for more info or to schedule a showing.

(RLNE5118592)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4429 Saint Andrews Blvd have any available units?
4429 Saint Andrews Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 4429 Saint Andrews Blvd have?
Some of 4429 Saint Andrews Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4429 Saint Andrews Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4429 Saint Andrews Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4429 Saint Andrews Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 4429 Saint Andrews Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 4429 Saint Andrews Blvd offer parking?
No, 4429 Saint Andrews Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 4429 Saint Andrews Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4429 Saint Andrews Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4429 Saint Andrews Blvd have a pool?
No, 4429 Saint Andrews Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 4429 Saint Andrews Blvd have accessible units?
No, 4429 Saint Andrews Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 4429 Saint Andrews Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4429 Saint Andrews Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI Campion Trail
777 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
The Crossings on Walnut Hill
2615 W Walnut Hill Ln
Irving, TX 75038
Lakeside Urban Center
850 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
AMLI Las Colinas
1050 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Jefferson Eastshore
1100 Lake Carolyn Parkway
Irving, TX 75039
The Lyndon
7902 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
Woodland Hills
3541 W Northgate Dr
Irving, TX 75062
Silverton
3413 Country Club Dr W
Irving, TX 75038

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas