Last updated August 11 2019 at 2:30 AM

438 Richmond Street

438 Richmond Street · No Longer Available
Location

438 Richmond Street, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
game room
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
media room
Wonderful, well-maintained Valley Ranch home in a desirable location. Offers bright light, open floor plan, and a beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, with a separate breakfast nook. Spacious living room with wooden floors and fireplace. Formal dining and study room downstairs. Large Game room and Media room upstairs. This home has all the ingredients to build memories to cherish. Home is close to shopping, dining, schools and It is close to major freeways 635, 35,161, and 114, Downtown Dallas, Galleria mall and DFW International Airport. The refrigerator is included. Please submit lease application, copy of driver’s license, and last two months Paystub.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 438 Richmond Street have any available units?
438 Richmond Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 438 Richmond Street have?
Some of 438 Richmond Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 438 Richmond Street currently offering any rent specials?
438 Richmond Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 438 Richmond Street pet-friendly?
No, 438 Richmond Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 438 Richmond Street offer parking?
No, 438 Richmond Street does not offer parking.
Does 438 Richmond Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 438 Richmond Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 438 Richmond Street have a pool?
No, 438 Richmond Street does not have a pool.
Does 438 Richmond Street have accessible units?
No, 438 Richmond Street does not have accessible units.
Does 438 Richmond Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 438 Richmond Street has units with dishwashers.

