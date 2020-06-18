438 Richmond Street

Amenities

Wonderful, well-maintained Valley Ranch home in a desirable location. Offers bright light, open floor plan, and a beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, with a separate breakfast nook. Spacious living room with wooden floors and fireplace. Formal dining and study room downstairs. Large Game room and Media room upstairs. This home has all the ingredients to build memories to cherish. Home is close to shopping, dining, schools and It is close to major freeways 635, 35,161, and 114, Downtown Dallas, Galleria mall and DFW International Airport. The refrigerator is included. Please submit lease application, copy of driver’s license, and last two months Paystub.