Irving, TX
433 Waterside Drive
Last updated August 3 2019 at 1:25 AM

433 Waterside Drive

433 Waterside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

433 Waterside Drive, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A Paradise in the City. Completely updated beautiful home in Glen Hollow on Canal Lot.
Ceilings High, Crown Moulding, Wood Blinds, Plantation Shutters, Split Bedrooms, Island Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, Custom Cabinets. Wood Floors, DR LR Combo,(Oven, Microwave, Dish Washer from 2017)
Spacious Master Suite has separate Tub and shower with Double Vanities. A 25 X 15 Deck overlooks the walking
Trail on the Canal. Instant Hot Water with hot water pump.
Great Location close to 635, George BUsh Turnpike, DFW Airport, Shopping Centers and Restaurants.
A Prime Location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 433 Waterside Drive have any available units?
433 Waterside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 433 Waterside Drive have?
Some of 433 Waterside Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 433 Waterside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
433 Waterside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 433 Waterside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 433 Waterside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 433 Waterside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 433 Waterside Drive offers parking.
Does 433 Waterside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 433 Waterside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 433 Waterside Drive have a pool?
No, 433 Waterside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 433 Waterside Drive have accessible units?
No, 433 Waterside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 433 Waterside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 433 Waterside Drive has units with dishwashers.

