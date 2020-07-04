All apartments in Irving
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
4315 Madera Road
Last updated August 3 2019 at 8:37 AM

4315 Madera Road

4315 Madera Road · No Longer Available
Location

4315 Madera Road, Irving, TX 75038
Las Brisas

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
Updated 3 bedroom, 2-story condo in gated community. Included in rent is pest control,cable, water, sewer, trash & 2 community pools. Open concept floor plan with main level living, dining, kitchen, and laundry. Two bedrooms & full bath up. Master down and Light & bright living area with large windows plus slider for private patio courtyard. Unit next to large green space. All bedrooms and living space has recently installed laminate wood flooring. Only carpet in the property is on the stairs and has just been replaced. Living room features a fireplace. One reserved, covered parking spot and plenty of additional open parking,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4315 Madera Road have any available units?
4315 Madera Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 4315 Madera Road have?
Some of 4315 Madera Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4315 Madera Road currently offering any rent specials?
4315 Madera Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4315 Madera Road pet-friendly?
No, 4315 Madera Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 4315 Madera Road offer parking?
Yes, 4315 Madera Road offers parking.
Does 4315 Madera Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4315 Madera Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4315 Madera Road have a pool?
Yes, 4315 Madera Road has a pool.
Does 4315 Madera Road have accessible units?
No, 4315 Madera Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4315 Madera Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4315 Madera Road has units with dishwashers.

