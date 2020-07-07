All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 4275 Towne Lake Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
4275 Towne Lake Court
Last updated November 21 2019 at 9:08 AM

4275 Towne Lake Court

4275 Towne Lake Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4275 Towne Lake Court, Irving, TX 75061

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms townhouse located in Desirable Villas of Towne Lake of Irving. The home has spacious closets, grant countertops, & black appliances. Easy access to highways HWY 183, 161 Toll, HWY 360 and DFW airport. This Mid-City location Makes it easy to get to anywhere in the DFW Area in approx 45 minutes. Walking distance to shopping & restaurants. The HOA will provide front yard maintenance. DART (Dallas Area Rapid Transit) pick up locations nearby. Fridge will convey during rental term.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4275 Towne Lake Court have any available units?
4275 Towne Lake Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 4275 Towne Lake Court have?
Some of 4275 Towne Lake Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4275 Towne Lake Court currently offering any rent specials?
4275 Towne Lake Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4275 Towne Lake Court pet-friendly?
No, 4275 Towne Lake Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 4275 Towne Lake Court offer parking?
Yes, 4275 Towne Lake Court offers parking.
Does 4275 Towne Lake Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4275 Towne Lake Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4275 Towne Lake Court have a pool?
No, 4275 Towne Lake Court does not have a pool.
Does 4275 Towne Lake Court have accessible units?
No, 4275 Towne Lake Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4275 Towne Lake Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4275 Towne Lake Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Find a Sublet
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Cimarron
101 Cimarron Trl
Irving, TX 75063
Remington Hills at Las Colinas
1201 Meadow Creek Dr
Irving, TX 75038
Creekwood
4208 W Pioneer Dr
Irving, TX 75061
Agave Villas
1115 N O Connor Rd
Irving, TX 75061
Cortland Walnut Hill
3503 W Walnut Hill Ln
Irving, TX 75038
Jefferson Promenade
555 Promenade Parkway
Irving, TX 75039
IMT Lakeshore Lofts
800 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
801 LasCo
801 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas