4275 Towne Lake Court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Well maintained 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms townhouse located in Desirable Villas of Towne Lake of Irving. The home has spacious closets, grant countertops, & black appliances. Easy access to highways HWY 183, 161 Toll, HWY 360 and DFW airport. This Mid-City location Makes it easy to get to anywhere in the DFW Area in approx 45 minutes. Walking distance to shopping & restaurants. The HOA will provide front yard maintenance. DART (Dallas Area Rapid Transit) pick up locations nearby. Fridge will convey during rental term.