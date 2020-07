Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

You will love this North East Facing well-maintained home in desirable location. This home offers one bedroom and one full bath downstairs. Home has a spacious living room with wooden floor. Washer Dryer and Refrigerator included. Rare to find. It is close to shopping, schools, restaurants and Valley Ranch Library. It is close to major freeways 635, 35,161, and 114, Downtown Dallas, Galleria mall and DFW International Airport.