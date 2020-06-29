4236 Cuesta Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking garage

Gated Community in Las Colinas - Two story, two bedroom, two and 1/2 bath condominium in Las Brisas Condominiums. One car covered carport and a fenced front area and fenced back deck with a small yard area. Kitchen is fully equipped with a dishwasher/disposal, stove/oven and refrigerator. Plenty of countertop and cabinet space. Both bedrooms and two full baths are located upstairs. Washer/dryer connections are on the first floor in a laundry closet. There are two fireplaces, one in the family room and one in the master bedroom. Garage is not accessible at this time. Owner has a vehicle in the garage for storage; Rent has been reduced to reflect.



(RLNE4177599)