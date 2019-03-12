All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 4208 Spyglass Hill.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
4208 Spyglass Hill
Last updated July 15 2019 at 8:38 AM

4208 Spyglass Hill

4208 Spyglass Hill Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4208 Spyglass Hill Ln, Irving, TX 75038

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
hot tub
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
hot tub
LUXURY LIFESTYLE

TPC Four Seasons Resort, golf course and driving range steps away, each day at this stunning home is like vacationing in a world-class destination. A touch of modern awaits at this custom home in the gated community of Fairway Vista at Las Colinas.

That hint of the Mediterranean is evident upon arrival as stucco, brick and stone harmonize with a curved driveway and lush landscaping. Inside, soaring ceilings, designer light fixtures, clean line doorways, crown moldings, walls of windows and a calculated use of natural elements such as wood, granite, stainless steel and glass blocks establish a sense of luxurious elegance.

Over 2,100 square feet of sunny space includes living room, three bedrooms and two and one-half baths situated for a natural flow and versatility. Tasteful styling throughout provides for a multitude of interior design solutions to suit the new tenants individuality.

Unique features include the beamed ceiling and wall of windows in the living room with a fireplace and hardwoods. The wood flooring continues into the gourmet kitchen with plentiful cabinetry, granite counters, massive island with a vegetable sink, glass tile, stainless steel backsplash, and large dinning room with windows & built-ins.

The master suite is a special retreat with more windows and room for a sitting area and appointment desk. The spa-like bath has tile flooring, a garden tub and glass shower.

The fun easily flows outdoors to the backyard arbor with a-grilling area and water fountain, all surrounded by expanses of green lawn and landscaping

This is your paradise in Irving/Las Colinas all minutes from D/FW Airport, Toyota Music Factory and the finest dining, shopping, entertainment and cultural venues in North Texas!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4208 Spyglass Hill have any available units?
4208 Spyglass Hill doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 4208 Spyglass Hill have?
Some of 4208 Spyglass Hill's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4208 Spyglass Hill currently offering any rent specials?
4208 Spyglass Hill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4208 Spyglass Hill pet-friendly?
No, 4208 Spyglass Hill is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 4208 Spyglass Hill offer parking?
No, 4208 Spyglass Hill does not offer parking.
Does 4208 Spyglass Hill have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4208 Spyglass Hill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4208 Spyglass Hill have a pool?
No, 4208 Spyglass Hill does not have a pool.
Does 4208 Spyglass Hill have accessible units?
No, 4208 Spyglass Hill does not have accessible units.
Does 4208 Spyglass Hill have units with dishwashers?
No, 4208 Spyglass Hill does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Cimarron
101 Cimarron Trl
Irving, TX 75063
Remington Hills at Las Colinas
1201 Meadow Creek Dr
Irving, TX 75038
Summer Gate
3801 N Belt Line Rd
Irving, TX 75038
Aleo at North Glen Apartments by Cortland
7904 N Glen Dr
Irving, TX 75063
Las Colinas Heights Apartment Homes
3701 N O'Connor Rd
Irving, TX 75062
The Blvd
5353 Las Colinas Blvd
Irving, TX 75039
AMLI Las Colinas
1050 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Ladera Ranch
3303 Esters Rd
Irving, TX 75062

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas