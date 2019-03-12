4208 Spyglass Hill

Amenities

LUXURY LIFESTYLE



TPC Four Seasons Resort, golf course and driving range steps away, each day at this stunning home is like vacationing in a world-class destination. A touch of modern awaits at this custom home in the gated community of Fairway Vista at Las Colinas.



That hint of the Mediterranean is evident upon arrival as stucco, brick and stone harmonize with a curved driveway and lush landscaping. Inside, soaring ceilings, designer light fixtures, clean line doorways, crown moldings, walls of windows and a calculated use of natural elements such as wood, granite, stainless steel and glass blocks establish a sense of luxurious elegance.



Over 2,100 square feet of sunny space includes living room, three bedrooms and two and one-half baths situated for a natural flow and versatility. Tasteful styling throughout provides for a multitude of interior design solutions to suit the new tenants individuality.



Unique features include the beamed ceiling and wall of windows in the living room with a fireplace and hardwoods. The wood flooring continues into the gourmet kitchen with plentiful cabinetry, granite counters, massive island with a vegetable sink, glass tile, stainless steel backsplash, and large dinning room with windows & built-ins.



The master suite is a special retreat with more windows and room for a sitting area and appointment desk. The spa-like bath has tile flooring, a garden tub and glass shower.



The fun easily flows outdoors to the backyard arbor with a-grilling area and water fountain, all surrounded by expanses of green lawn and landscaping



This is your paradise in Irving/Las Colinas all minutes from D/FW Airport, Toyota Music Factory and the finest dining, shopping, entertainment and cultural venues in North Texas!