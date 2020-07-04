All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 4175 Florence Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
4175 Florence Drive
Last updated December 9 2019 at 11:52 PM

4175 Florence Drive

4175 Florence Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4175 Florence Drive, Irving, TX 75038

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
pool
Ready for immediate move-in with all fresh paint, carpet, appliances and all in a superb location with ease of access to DFW Airpot, Las Colinas, Dallas-Love Field, DT Dallas, and the Tollway is minutes away! This corner lot townhome built-in 2012 offers 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, with a full bath & bedroom on the first floor. Amazing storage with multiple walk-in closets & deep storage area under the stairs. This home offers a main living room, game room, granite, eat-in kitchen with a breakfast bar area. Enjoy a fenced-in backyard with a patio and pool just a few hundred feet away. Flexible lease terms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4175 Florence Drive have any available units?
4175 Florence Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 4175 Florence Drive have?
Some of 4175 Florence Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4175 Florence Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4175 Florence Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4175 Florence Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4175 Florence Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 4175 Florence Drive offer parking?
No, 4175 Florence Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4175 Florence Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4175 Florence Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4175 Florence Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4175 Florence Drive has a pool.
Does 4175 Florence Drive have accessible units?
No, 4175 Florence Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4175 Florence Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4175 Florence Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Grove at Irving
1901 W 5th St
Irving, TX 75060
Aleo at North Glen Apartments by Cortland
7904 N Glen Dr
Irving, TX 75063
Las Colinas Heights Apartment Homes
3701 N O'Connor Rd
Irving, TX 75062
Calloway at Las Colinas
7300 Parkridge Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
Promenade at Valley Ridge
3700 Valley View Ln
Irving, TX 75062
Hidden Ridge Apartments
1290 Hidden Ridge Dr
Irving, TX 75038
IMT Lakeshore Lofts
800 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
AMLI at Escena
6401 Escena Blvd
Irving, TX 75039

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas