4175 Florence Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room pool

Ready for immediate move-in with all fresh paint, carpet, appliances and all in a superb location with ease of access to DFW Airpot, Las Colinas, Dallas-Love Field, DT Dallas, and the Tollway is minutes away! This corner lot townhome built-in 2012 offers 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, with a full bath & bedroom on the first floor. Amazing storage with multiple walk-in closets & deep storage area under the stairs. This home offers a main living room, game room, granite, eat-in kitchen with a breakfast bar area. Enjoy a fenced-in backyard with a patio and pool just a few hundred feet away. Flexible lease terms.