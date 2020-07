Amenities

This wonderful 2 story townhouse offers 3 BRs, 2.1BRs, 2335 sqft of living space. Great kitchen with all stainless appliances and granite counter tops. Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator can stay with the house. Master bedroom down. separate shower and walk-in closet. 2nd live room,game room and two bedroom upstairs. This home is convenient to major highways,shop and restaurants.