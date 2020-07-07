All apartments in Irving
413 Virginia Street

413 Virginia St · No Longer Available
Location

413 Virginia St, Irving, TX 75061

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Cute two bedroom ready for a new family! Nicely updated including fresh paint. Cabinets have been updated
and has new blinds. Spacious bedrooms with lots of extra storage. Parking is open in the back with room for two
cars. Don't miss this nice unit just across from the Irving Police Department.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 413 Virginia Street have any available units?
413 Virginia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 413 Virginia Street have?
Some of 413 Virginia Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 413 Virginia Street currently offering any rent specials?
413 Virginia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 Virginia Street pet-friendly?
No, 413 Virginia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 413 Virginia Street offer parking?
Yes, 413 Virginia Street offers parking.
Does 413 Virginia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 413 Virginia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 Virginia Street have a pool?
No, 413 Virginia Street does not have a pool.
Does 413 Virginia Street have accessible units?
No, 413 Virginia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 413 Virginia Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 413 Virginia Street has units with dishwashers.

