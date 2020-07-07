Cute two bedroom ready for a new family! Nicely updated including fresh paint. Cabinets have been updated and has new blinds. Spacious bedrooms with lots of extra storage. Parking is open in the back with room for two cars. Don't miss this nice unit just across from the Irving Police Department.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 413 Virginia Street have any available units?
413 Virginia Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
What amenities does 413 Virginia Street have?
Some of 413 Virginia Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 413 Virginia Street currently offering any rent specials?
413 Virginia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.