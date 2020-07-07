413 Virginia Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Cute two bedroom ready for a new family! Nicely updated including fresh paint. Cabinets have been updated

and has new blinds. Spacious bedrooms with lots of extra storage. Parking is open in the back with room for two

cars. Don't miss this nice unit just across from the Irving Police Department.