412 Rio Grande Drive

Amenities

Easy access to 635, 114, 161 and DFW airport. 5 min from shopping, dining and entertainment. Custom Highland home, This home is loaded with upgrades from Hardwood Floors to Stainless appliances. You will find plenty of yard space and Wide-open floor plan, gourmet Kitchen, luxurious Master Suite, Second Bedroom on the first floor, custom lighting and neutral palette. Two Bedrooms up, along with Game, extra play room and Media Rooms. Large backyard with plenty of room to entertain, cook out or play. Perfect for Kids and Pets. SAFE in Master closet Extended formal dining and breakfast nook.Paver stone edging for plants and trees.