Home
/
Irving, TX
/
412 Rio Grande Drive
Last updated January 9 2020

412 Rio Grande Drive

412 Rio Grande Drive · No Longer Available
Location

412 Rio Grande Drive, Irving, TX 75039

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
Easy access to 635, 114, 161 and DFW airport. 5 min from shopping, dining and entertainment. Custom Highland home, This home is loaded with upgrades from Hardwood Floors to Stainless appliances. You will find plenty of yard space and Wide-open floor plan, gourmet Kitchen, luxurious Master Suite, Second Bedroom on the first floor, custom lighting and neutral palette. Two Bedrooms up, along with Game, extra play room and Media Rooms. Large backyard with plenty of room to entertain, cook out or play. Perfect for Kids and Pets. SAFE in Master closet Extended formal dining and breakfast nook.Paver stone edging for plants and trees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

