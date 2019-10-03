4109 Colony View Ln

Amenities

Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath home in a nice neighborhood



Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath home near DFW airport and major highways like Hwy 161 and 183.

High ceilings. Neutral decor. Master bath has heated floors for those cold winter days.

Tons of natural light; loads of vanity space; a nice sized shower; and a roomy garden tub for soaking.

Kitchen has a refrigerator. Washer and dryer included. Two wooden decks in backyard and side yard would be great for relaxing. Also means less maintenance for the yard. No HOA.

Adjacent to beautiful Towne Lake Park. A few blocks blocks from the train station.

No Pets Allowed



