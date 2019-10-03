Available 11/01/19 Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath home in a nice neighborhood - Property Id: 161336
Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath home near DFW airport and major highways like Hwy 161 and 183. High ceilings. Neutral decor. Master bath has heated floors for those cold winter days. Tons of natural light; loads of vanity space; a nice sized shower; and a roomy garden tub for soaking. Kitchen has a refrigerator. Washer and dryer included. Two wooden decks in backyard and side yard would be great for relaxing. Also means less maintenance for the yard. No HOA. Adjacent to beautiful Towne Lake Park. A few blocks blocks from the train station. Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/161336p Property Id 161336
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5178495)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4109 Colony View Ln have any available units?
4109 Colony View Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 4109 Colony View Ln have?
Some of 4109 Colony View Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4109 Colony View Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4109 Colony View Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.