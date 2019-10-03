All apartments in Irving
Last updated October 3 2019

4109 Colony View Ln

4109 Colony View Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4109 Colony View Lane, Irving, TX 75061
Townlake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available 11/01/19 Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath home in a nice neighborhood - Property Id: 161336

Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath home near DFW airport and major highways like Hwy 161 and 183.
High ceilings. Neutral decor. Master bath has heated floors for those cold winter days.
Tons of natural light; loads of vanity space; a nice sized shower; and a roomy garden tub for soaking.
Kitchen has a refrigerator. Washer and dryer included. Two wooden decks in backyard and side yard would be great for relaxing. Also means less maintenance for the yard. No HOA.
Adjacent to beautiful Towne Lake Park. A few blocks blocks from the train station.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/161336p
Property Id 161336

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5178495)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4109 Colony View Ln have any available units?
4109 Colony View Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 4109 Colony View Ln have?
Some of 4109 Colony View Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4109 Colony View Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4109 Colony View Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4109 Colony View Ln pet-friendly?
No, 4109 Colony View Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 4109 Colony View Ln offer parking?
No, 4109 Colony View Ln does not offer parking.
Does 4109 Colony View Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4109 Colony View Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4109 Colony View Ln have a pool?
No, 4109 Colony View Ln does not have a pool.
Does 4109 Colony View Ln have accessible units?
No, 4109 Colony View Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4109 Colony View Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4109 Colony View Ln has units with dishwashers.

