All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 4036 Dorris Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
4036 Dorris Rd.
Last updated May 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

4036 Dorris Rd.

4036 Dorris Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4036 Dorris Road, Irving, TX 75038
Broadmoor Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
online portal
Fantastic 4 Bed, 2 Bath Home In Irving, TX - Available For Lease Now! - This home is professionally managed by The Verdei Group. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing features through Rently.com by searching the street address of your preferred home. No appointment needed!

** (PROPERTY DESCRIPTION) **
Beautiful home features 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 living areas, and a formal dining room. Kitchen granite countertops, vaulted ceilings, family room includes a fireplace and built-in cabinets, large master suite with separate shower and garden tub. Front entry garage and large fenced in back yard.

** (LEASING SUMMARY) **
- Available Date: 05/02/2020;
- Monthly Rent: $2,399.00;
- Security Deposit: $2,399.00;
- Minimum Lease: 12+ month lease;
- Appliances Included: yes, includes refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher, washer, and dryer;
- Furnished: no, property is not furnished;
- Utilities Included: none, all utilities are tenants responsibility;
- Insurance Required: yes, both renters and liability insurance required before move-in;
- Pets Allowed: yes, see pet policy for details;
- Housing Vouchers: no, this property does not accept section 8 / housing vouchers;

** (BENEFITS OF RENTING WITH VERDEI) **
- Easy and free online rent payments made through secure online portal;
- Online maintenance requests and a 24/7 maintenance hotline;
- Personalized service from professional and responsive property managers;

** (HOW TO APPLY) **
- Visit our website at: www.verdeigroup.com;
- Click the Vacancies menu link;
- Search the list for your preferred property;
- Click the "Apply Now button to begin;
- Pay $55.00 application fee per adult when completed;
- At lease one applicant must view property interior before applying;
- Applicants must meet our financial and screening criteria to be approved;

Your security is important to us, so please avoid the following rental scams Verdei does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go and we will never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in. All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Agent not responsible for errors or omissions of data listed in advertisement. Please verify all information through their own resources, including but not limited to, schools, neighborhoods, transportation, etc.

(RLNE5759932)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4036 Dorris Rd. have any available units?
4036 Dorris Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 4036 Dorris Rd. have?
Some of 4036 Dorris Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4036 Dorris Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
4036 Dorris Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4036 Dorris Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4036 Dorris Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 4036 Dorris Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 4036 Dorris Rd. offers parking.
Does 4036 Dorris Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4036 Dorris Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4036 Dorris Rd. have a pool?
No, 4036 Dorris Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 4036 Dorris Rd. have accessible units?
No, 4036 Dorris Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 4036 Dorris Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4036 Dorris Rd. has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oxford Park
5342 Bond St
Irving, TX 75038
The Station at MacArthur
1100 Hidden Rdg
Irving, TX 75038
Promenade Valley Creek
4608 W Northgate Dr
Irving, TX 75062
Courtyards Of Roses
601 W Rochelle Rd
Irving, TX 75062
IMT Lakeshore Lofts
800 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Rancho Mirage
1200 Hidden Rdg
Irving, TX 75038
Ladera Ranch
3303 Esters Rd
Irving, TX 75062
Silverton
3413 Country Club Dr W
Irving, TX 75038

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas