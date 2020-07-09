4036 Dorris Rd.

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Fantastic 4 Bed, 2 Bath Home In Irving, TX - Available For Lease Now! - This home is professionally managed by The Verdei Group. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing features through Rently.com by searching the street address of your preferred home. No appointment needed!



** (PROPERTY DESCRIPTION) **

Beautiful home features 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 living areas, and a formal dining room. Kitchen granite countertops, vaulted ceilings, family room includes a fireplace and built-in cabinets, large master suite with separate shower and garden tub. Front entry garage and large fenced in back yard.



** (LEASING SUMMARY) **

- Available Date: 05/02/2020;

- Monthly Rent: $2,399.00;

- Security Deposit: $2,399.00;

- Minimum Lease: 12+ month lease;

- Appliances Included: yes, includes refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher, washer, and dryer;

- Furnished: no, property is not furnished;

- Utilities Included: none, all utilities are tenants responsibility;

- Insurance Required: yes, both renters and liability insurance required before move-in;

- Pets Allowed: yes, see pet policy for details;

- Housing Vouchers: no, this property does not accept section 8 / housing vouchers;



** (BENEFITS OF RENTING WITH VERDEI) **

- Easy and free online rent payments made through secure online portal;

- Online maintenance requests and a 24/7 maintenance hotline;

- Personalized service from professional and responsive property managers;



** (HOW TO APPLY) **

- Visit our website at: www.verdeigroup.com;

- Click the Vacancies menu link;

- Search the list for your preferred property;

- Click the "Apply Now button to begin;

- Pay $55.00 application fee per adult when completed;

- At lease one applicant must view property interior before applying;

- Applicants must meet our financial and screening criteria to be approved;



Your security is important to us, so please avoid the following rental scams Verdei does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go and we will never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in. All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Agent not responsible for errors or omissions of data listed in advertisement. Please verify all information through their own resources, including but not limited to, schools, neighborhoods, transportation, etc.



(RLNE5759932)