4032 Dorris Rd.

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! This home is located in the secluded neighborhood of Broadmoor Hills in the heart of Las Colinas. Bright and open floor plan with f Beautiful open kitchen with appliances. Vaulted ceilings and lots of windows with natural sunlight. Large backyard with covered porch and open deck. This home is a must see!! To schedule a viewing please call 817-736-1935 and follow instructions. To apply, go to rentdfw.net to fill out the online application. Copies of drivers license, 60 days income verification, photos of pets emailed to applications@westromgroup.com and must be received with the submitted application for processing. Deposit, pet fees, rents due within 24 hours of approved application. Pets accepted case by case. WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!



