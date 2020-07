Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace oven

Very nicely updated three bedroom, two bath single-story home FOR LEASE located in CENTRAL DFW! Open kitchen features bright white cabinets, granite countertops, and subway tile backsplash. Separate dining and living area, wood burning fireplace and nice large backyard with storage unit included. Sitting on a nice corner lot and only minutes from DFW Airport, this home offers a great central location between Dallas and Fort Worth.