3812 Sicily Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool

This immaculate north facing townhome is spacious, light and bright. It offers an open floor plan with soaring ceilings and spacious rooms. The kitchen features 42”cabinets, granite countertops and dining area. One bedroom down with full bath & a door to the backyard and could be used as a study. Upstairs boasts a second living area, master bedroom, secondary bedroom, two full baths and ample storage. The spacious master with sitting area & en-suite bath, garden tub, separate shower, separate vanities and large 12x5 walk-in closet. HOA covers front-yard maintenance, sprinkler system and the sparkling community pool & is paid by landlord. Just minutes away from DFW Airport & close to restaurants & entertainment.