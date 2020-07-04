All apartments in Irving
3775 Country Club Road N

3775 Country Club Rd N · No Longer Available
Location

3775 Country Club Rd N, Irving, TX 75038

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Bright and Spacious Home with easy access to highways, shopping and schools. This 4 bedroom house has been completely remodeled. Granite kitchen counter tops, dual sink with additional small sink in the Island. Brand new gas cooktop. All bathrooms are completely updated. New fresh paint. Grand entry to the house with office or library and spacious formal dining. Large open living room with gas fireplace. Master bedroom offering plenty of space, dual sinks, walk-in spacious closet. Upstairs you will find a grand living room and 2 bedrooms with Jack and Jill bath and second master. Walking distance to picturesque park, the close proximity of DFW airport, not on the flight path.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3775 Country Club Road N have any available units?
3775 Country Club Road N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 3775 Country Club Road N have?
Some of 3775 Country Club Road N's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3775 Country Club Road N currently offering any rent specials?
3775 Country Club Road N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3775 Country Club Road N pet-friendly?
No, 3775 Country Club Road N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 3775 Country Club Road N offer parking?
No, 3775 Country Club Road N does not offer parking.
Does 3775 Country Club Road N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3775 Country Club Road N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3775 Country Club Road N have a pool?
No, 3775 Country Club Road N does not have a pool.
Does 3775 Country Club Road N have accessible units?
No, 3775 Country Club Road N does not have accessible units.
Does 3775 Country Club Road N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3775 Country Club Road N has units with dishwashers.

