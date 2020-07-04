3775 Country Club Road N

Amenities

Bright and Spacious Home with easy access to highways, shopping and schools. This 4 bedroom house has been completely remodeled. Granite kitchen counter tops, dual sink with additional small sink in the Island. Brand new gas cooktop. All bathrooms are completely updated. New fresh paint. Grand entry to the house with office or library and spacious formal dining. Large open living room with gas fireplace. Master bedroom offering plenty of space, dual sinks, walk-in spacious closet. Upstairs you will find a grand living room and 2 bedrooms with Jack and Jill bath and second master. Walking distance to picturesque park, the close proximity of DFW airport, not on the flight path.