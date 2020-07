3742 Adriana Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool garage hot tub

GORGEOUS DOMINION HOME HAS 4 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHROOMS, STUDY, GAME ROOM. SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM WITH GOURMET CHEF'S KITCHEN WITH WATERFALL ISLAND WITH GRANITE COUNTERS, BUILT-IN SS APPLIANCES, UPGRADED CABINETRY. BEAUTIFUL MASTER SUITE, WALK-IN SHOWER, RELAXING SPA TUB, DOUBLE VANITIES! EVEN MORE DESIGNER FINISHES THROUGHOUT WITH HAND SCRAPED HARDWOOD FLOORS,. DOWNSTAIRS OFFICE CAN CONVERT TO 5TH BEDROOM. ENJOY GREAT COMMUNITY POOL, PARK, CLOSE TO HWY 161, HWY 114 AND HWY 183 WITHIN MINUTES REACH. HOUSE COMES WITH REFRIGERATOR, WASHER AND DRYER.