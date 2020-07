Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Great location, open floor plan, lots of light and meticulously cared for gorgeous townhome. Stainless Steel appliances, large kitchen with nice breakfast bar, walk in pantry, living room with double deck windows, half bath down, upstairs landing can be used as homework station, split bedrooms and two baths, private backyard with patio.Near by shopping, easy access to all major roads leading to DFW Airport, Dallas, FTW, Plano.