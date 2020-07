Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 bedroom ,2 bathrooms, condominium with access to swimming pool and clubhouse with gated community, it's about 1000 sq/ft very safe and friendly community, close to all shopping centers and airport, school is near by, overall guaranty to be happy living there..

Call me for more information to setup appointment to see the place.

469 371 7118.