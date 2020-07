Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

THIS SPACIOUS REMODELED HOME IS NOW AVAILABLE! IT OFFERS A FLOWING FLOOR PLAN, WITH 2 LIVING AREAS, AND 4 BEDROOMS! THERE'S PLENTY ROOM FOR ENTERTAINING INSIDE OR OUTSIDE WITH COVERED PATIO. THE HOME IS ALSO CLOSE TO DINING, SHOPPING, AND DCCCD WITH EASY ACCESS TO MAJOR FREEWAYS! BRING ALL OFFERS, IT WON'T LAST LONG! NO SECT8.