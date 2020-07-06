3110 University Park Lane

Amenities
Gated community with amenities galore that include a clubhouse, private gym, swimming pool, volleyball, tennis and basketball courts, playground and a greenbelt perfect for walking your dog. Dedicated study with gorgeous French Doors. Kitchen perfect for a chef with granite countertops, stainless appliances, a huge island, butlers pantry, a plethora of cabinet and counter-space, gas cook top and stylish backsplash! Stunning formal dining room with a spectacular chandelier. Stunning wood flooring! Built in shelving! Split bedroom floorpan. Master suite features a garden tub perfect for soaking, separate shower, dual sinks and huge walk in closet. Warm neutral tones! Vaulted ceilings! Warm neutral tones!