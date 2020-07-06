3110 University Park Lane

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court volleyball court

Gated community with amenities galore that include a clubhouse, private gym, swimming pool, volleyball, tennis and basketball courts, playground and a greenbelt perfect for walking your dog. Dedicated study with gorgeous French Doors. Kitchen perfect for a chef with granite countertops, stainless appliances, a huge island, butlers pantry, a plethora of cabinet and counter-space, gas cook top and stylish backsplash! Stunning formal dining room with a spectacular chandelier. Stunning wood flooring! Built in shelving! Split bedroom floorpan. Master suite features a garden tub perfect for soaking, separate shower, dual sinks and huge walk in closet. Warm neutral tones! Vaulted ceilings! Warm neutral tones!