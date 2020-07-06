All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 3110 University Park Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
3110 University Park Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3110 University Park Lane

3110 University Park Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3110 University Park Lane, Irving, TX 75062
University Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
Gated community with amenities galore that include a clubhouse, private gym, swimming pool, volleyball, tennis and basketball courts, playground and a greenbelt perfect for walking your dog. Dedicated study with gorgeous French Doors. Kitchen perfect for a chef with granite countertops, stainless appliances, a huge island, butlers pantry, a plethora of cabinet and counter-space, gas cook top and stylish backsplash! Stunning formal dining room with a spectacular chandelier. Stunning wood flooring! Built in shelving! Split bedroom floorpan. Master suite features a garden tub perfect for soaking, separate shower, dual sinks and huge walk in closet. Warm neutral tones! Vaulted ceilings! Warm neutral tones!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3110 University Park Lane have any available units?
3110 University Park Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 3110 University Park Lane have?
Some of 3110 University Park Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3110 University Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3110 University Park Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3110 University Park Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3110 University Park Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3110 University Park Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3110 University Park Lane offers parking.
Does 3110 University Park Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3110 University Park Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3110 University Park Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3110 University Park Lane has a pool.
Does 3110 University Park Lane have accessible units?
No, 3110 University Park Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3110 University Park Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3110 University Park Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

FOUNTAIN POINTE LAS COLINAS
5225 Las Colinas Boulevard
Irving, TX 75039
The Palmer at Las Colinas
2940 W Royal Ln
Irving, TX 75063
Gables Water Street
5270 N O'Connor Blvd
Irving, TX 75039
The Crossings on Walnut Hill
2615 W Walnut Hill Ln
Irving, TX 75038
AMLI Las Colinas
1050 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
801 LasCo
801 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Trails of Towne Lake
1147 Esters Rd
Irving, TX 75061
Woodland Hills
3541 W Northgate Dr
Irving, TX 75062

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas