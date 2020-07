Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel oven

Completely rennovated. Large master bedroom with vaulted ceiling and can lights. Kitchen has new granite countertops, dry bar, stainless appliances. New sinks and vanity in both bathrooms. Wood floors throughout except for bathrooms, kitchen and utility room. REFRIGERATOR NOT PROVIDED. NO PETS. NEEDING QUICK MOVE IN.



PICTURES SOON TO FOLLOW