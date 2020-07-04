300 Merlot Square

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Las Colinas rental a cut above! This enclave community is conveniently located near North Lake college, TPC Four Seasons and business district just south of 114 off MacArthur Blvd. Neighborhood park with walking paths, cul-de-sac streets. Home was former model for neighborhood. Kitchen updated with granite counters, decorative sink and ceramic tile flooring. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included. Master suite is upstairs with WBFP, built in desk and shelving for quaint office area. Plantation shutters through out. This complete package is move in ready! Local owner.