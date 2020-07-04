All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 300 Merlot Square.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
300 Merlot Square
Last updated October 21 2019 at 7:06 AM

300 Merlot Square

300 Merlot Square · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

300 Merlot Square, Irving, TX 75038

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Las Colinas rental a cut above! This enclave community is conveniently located near North Lake college, TPC Four Seasons and business district just south of 114 off MacArthur Blvd. Neighborhood park with walking paths, cul-de-sac streets. Home was former model for neighborhood. Kitchen updated with granite counters, decorative sink and ceramic tile flooring. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included. Master suite is upstairs with WBFP, built in desk and shelving for quaint office area. Plantation shutters through out. This complete package is move in ready! Local owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Merlot Square have any available units?
300 Merlot Square doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 Merlot Square have?
Some of 300 Merlot Square's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 Merlot Square currently offering any rent specials?
300 Merlot Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Merlot Square pet-friendly?
No, 300 Merlot Square is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 300 Merlot Square offer parking?
Yes, 300 Merlot Square offers parking.
Does 300 Merlot Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 300 Merlot Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Merlot Square have a pool?
No, 300 Merlot Square does not have a pool.
Does 300 Merlot Square have accessible units?
No, 300 Merlot Square does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Merlot Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 Merlot Square has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lincoln Las Colinas
401 W Northwest Hwy
Irving, TX 75039
The Carolyn
900 Lake Carolyn Parkway
Irving, TX 75039
La Villita Apartment Homes
6727 Deseo
Irving, TX 75039
Montoro Apartments
3701 W Pioneer Dr
Irving, TX 75061
Estrada Oaks
2115 Estrada Pkwy
Irving, TX 75061
AMLI at Escena
6401 Escena Blvd
Irving, TX 75039
The Lyndon
7902 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
Delante
1001 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas