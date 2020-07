Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

AVAILABLE NOW! FULLY REMOLDED - Fully Remolded Beautiful property with all the right finishes. Four bedroom two bath with one car garage. Wood flooring throughout, newer appliances, ceiling fans in every bedroom, nice size back yard with patio great for entertaining friends and family. Walking distance to elementary school, near Irving mall, restaurants and easy access to freeway.



(RLNE5205549)