Amenities

Very cute 3 bedroom 2 bath house. Easy to access to highway, shopping, dinning. New paint in the wall, new wood like tile floor in the living room kitchen and dinning area, granite countertop. New range, dishwasher. A big size back yard. It will be your sweet home.