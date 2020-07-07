All apartments in Irving
Irving, TX
2715 Amistad Drive
Last updated July 29 2019 at 10:51 PM

2715 Amistad Drive

2715 Amistad Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2715 Amistad Dr, Irving, TX 75061

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Bright and open barely lived in home in the beautiful Las Colinas neighborhood. Across the street from UTD,location is unbeatable. Functional floor plan with 1 bedroom on the first floor with full bath and master bedroom and 2 other bedrooms on the second floor. Refrigerator and Washer and Dryer included!! Rent includes Alarm Monitoring, High Speed Internet and Pet Control services. Comes with a smart home package and garage, sprinklers, lights and doors can be controlled from your smart home. Security cameras stay with the house.Ring bell included as well!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2715 Amistad Drive have any available units?
2715 Amistad Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 2715 Amistad Drive have?
Some of 2715 Amistad Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2715 Amistad Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2715 Amistad Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2715 Amistad Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2715 Amistad Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2715 Amistad Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2715 Amistad Drive offers parking.
Does 2715 Amistad Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2715 Amistad Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2715 Amistad Drive have a pool?
No, 2715 Amistad Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2715 Amistad Drive have accessible units?
No, 2715 Amistad Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2715 Amistad Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2715 Amistad Drive has units with dishwashers.

