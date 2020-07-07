2715 Amistad Drive

Amenities
Bright and open barely lived in home in the beautiful Las Colinas neighborhood. Across the street from UTD,location is unbeatable. Functional floor plan with 1 bedroom on the first floor with full bath and master bedroom and 2 other bedrooms on the second floor. Refrigerator and Washer and Dryer included!! Rent includes Alarm Monitoring, High Speed Internet and Pet Control services. Comes with a smart home package and garage, sprinklers, lights and doors can be controlled from your smart home. Security cameras stay with the house.Ring bell included as well!