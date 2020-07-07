2715 Amistad Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Bright and open barely lived in home in the beautiful Las Colinas neighborhood. Across the street from UTD,location is unbeatable. Functional floor plan with 1 bedroom on the first floor with full bath and master bedroom and 2 other bedrooms on the second floor. Refrigerator and Washer and Dryer included!! Rent includes Alarm Monitoring, High Speed Internet and Pet Control services. Comes with a smart home package and garage, sprinklers, lights and doors can be controlled from your smart home. Security cameras stay with the house.Ring bell included as well!